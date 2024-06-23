Maui Surf Forecast for June 24, 2024

Shores Tonight Monday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 04:30 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 11:27 PM HST. High 1.1 feet 02:54 AM HST.

MONDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.4 feet 09:22 AM HST. High 2.8 feet 05:10 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will remain near or slightly below seasonal normals through midweek as a small, medium to long period, swell moves through. Nearly flat conditions continue along north facing shores until a small northwest swell brings tiny surf late Monday into midweek. Strong trades will generate rough and choppy surf along east facing shores through Tuesday, then a slight downward trend expected as trades begin to weaken.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.