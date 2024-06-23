New tuition-free limu culture track breeds experts in Hawaiian algae

Limu. PC: UH Hawaiʻi Sea Grant

A new specialized course track at Windward Community College is combining traditional Native Hawaiian knowledge of algae (limu) with Western scientific methods to explore key questions about limu and Hawaiian fishponds, announced the college on June 17. Additionally, grants from the National Science Foundation’s Tribal Colleges and Universities Program (TCUP) and Carl D. Perkins Strengthening Career and Technical Education have permitted all courses in the track to be tuition-free.

The Agripharmatech Certificate of Achievement (CA) Limu Culture track will certify students interested in emerging algal-based career opportunities by offering an understanding of sustainable algae cultivation, production, and biomanufacturing.

With the new track, limu culture becomes the third specialization offering in Windward CC’s Agripharmatech program, which also houses Plant Biotechnology and Ethnopharmacognosy tracks.

The Limu Culture track enables students to conduct research on critical limu-related topics, enhancing their knowledge of limu ecology and production.

Students conduct research on limu-related topics crucial to Native Hawaiians and all people living in Hawai‘i, enhancing knowledge in limu ecology and production. Internship opportunities will be available through partnerships with Pacific American Foundation (PAF) at Waikalua Loko I‘a, University of Hawai‘i Sea Grant College program, and other non-profit organizations interested in limu cultivation.

The program can completed in two to three semesters and equips graduates for diverse roles in agricultural biotechnology, pharmacognosy, agribusiness entrepreneurship, and plant-based manufacturing.

Students can also enroll in the Limu Studies Certificate of Competence (CO), earning credits that can be accumulated for advancement to the Limu Culture CA. Additionally, credits from this program seamlessly transfer to higher degree institutions for further academic pursuits.

Hawaiʻi’s unique environment makes it a prime location for algae-related jobs, with around 5,000 algae-related employment opportunities across Hawaiʻi, including algae cultivation, harvesting and processing, and another 5,000 positions in algal biomanufacturing and fermentation, according to an Algae Technology Education Consortium survey.

Courses in fall 2024

Windward CC will offer three free classes this fall as part of the Limu Culture track:

“These classes are a wonderful opportunity for students and community members to learn more about the importance of limu in Hawai’i,” said Jolie Dollar, Limu Center co ordinator and instructor. “For those thinking about a career in agriculture or biomanufacturing, these classes are a great place to start. Our partnership with the Waikalua Loko fishpond, where limu is already being grown, is a bonus for students wanting coursework that combines Hawaiian traditional knowledge, ecological sustainability, and food production.”

All classes within the Limu Culture CA program are tuition-free. A tuition waiver will be automatically applied once students register for the Limu Culture classes. Students must apply to Windward CC and receive an acceptance email before registering.

For more details about the Limu Culture pathway, contact Limu Center Coordinator and Instructor Jolie Dollar at 808-236-9245 or jolied@hawaii.edu.