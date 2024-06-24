Comment period for Mākena Mauka EIS Preparation Notice is extended 30 days

A map included in an environmental impact statement notice filed June 8 shows plans for the Mākena Mauka development, with 850 to 900 homes, in South Maui. Public comments are due July 8. PC: Screen grab from EIS preparation notice

The Environmental Impact Statement Preparation Notice (EISPN) for the proposed Mākena Mauka project was originally pub-lished on June 8, 2024. The comment period for the EISPN is extended by an additional 30 days, to Aug. 7, 2024, in order to allow opportunities for further public review, including an additional public scoping meeting.

Public Scoping meetings will be held in Kīhei on July 1, 2024 at 6 p.m. Malcolm Center, 1305 N. Holopono Street #5, and July 30, 2024 at 6 p.m. Lokelani Intermediate School Cafeteria, 1401 Liloa Drive.

Mākena Mauka is a low-density master planned residential community within the Mākena area of South Maui. Mākena Mauka will offer market rate housing together with residential workforce housing with a mixture of rural and single-family lots and multi-family residential units all located mauka of Mākena Alanui Road.

The preliminary conceptual land plan anticipates a total of 850 to 900 residential units, inclusive of 94 to 100 onsite workforce housing units, located across an approximately 1,041-acre area including approximately 473 acres that are planned for residential development.

In order for the proposed project to be implemented, a Special Management Area Use Permit must first be obtained from the Maui Planning Commission for those lands within the County’s SMA that are currently designated under State and County land use plans, including County zoning, for development in a manner consistent with the applicant’s proposal.

The applicant is AREG AC Makena Propco LLC doing business as Mākena Golf & Beach Club Owners.

The project area is situated within the moku (traditional land district) of Honua‘ula. “Honua‘ula encompasses the southwestern corner of Haleakalā, a leeward and relatively arid region of Maui. Here, abundant fishing grounds supported coastal settlements, and the seafood diet was supplemented by ‘uala, sweet potato, which was widely cultivated (Munekiyo Hiraga, 2017).”

“Following Western settlement in the islands, land uses in Honua‘ula underwent a transition away from subsistence cultivation. The Great Māhele of 1848 precipitated the acquisition of substantial tracts of land by mainland businessmen for the establishment of plantations and ranches. As the cattle industry boomed, Mākena Landing became a key stop for boats traveling between Maui and Oʻahu. Yet, although land use and settlement patterns changed at this point, upland ‘ohana continued to trade with ʻohana living on the coast (Munekiyo Hiraga, 2017),” according to the EISPN.

A Cultural Impact Assessment study for the project area will be prepared as part of the environmental review process.