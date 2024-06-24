County officials offer details on resident, contractor access in the impact zone

Lahaina near 505 Front Street. (3.26.24) PC: Brian Perry

County of Maui officials provided updated details regarding resident and contractor access in the Lahaina impact zone, previously called the disaster zone.

For residents with vehicle passes who want to visit their property in the impact zone, access remains the same: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily.

For residents with vehicle passes who are living in their standing home within the impact zone, access is 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For residents with vehicle passes who have a temporary building permit for a temporary dwelling (such as an ADU, camper, trailer, etc.) and are living onsite while they are rebuilding their permanent home within the impact zone, access is 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

For all residential vehicle pass use, access is granted for the individual named on the vehicle pass to the address and zone noted on the pass; the name on the pass must match the individual’s driver’s license.

For contractors needing to do work on properties in the impact zone:

Access is granted during daylight hours.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Contractor passes must include the property owner’s name, property address and re-entry zone where the property is located. They are issued to the property owner to manage and distribute to their contractors. Up to five contractor passes can be allotted for each property.

For more information on contractor passes, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/contractor-access.

To receive updated information on hours and new location to sign up for vehicle passes once the Office of Recovery opens in Lahaina, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/sign-up.