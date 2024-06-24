Hayley Cheyney-Kāne of Kāne’ohe is crowned Miss Hawai‘i 2024















Hayley Cheyney-Kāne of Kāneʻohe, Oʻahu was crowed Miss Hawaiʻi 2024 at the Hawaiʻi Theater on Sunday night.

Cheyney-Kāne was among 16 delegates from across the state competing for the title.

The scholarship pageant featured five phases including; a private interview with the judges panel, onstage conversation, talent, evening gown, and health and fitness.

Awards were also issued to: First Runner up Tatia Denis-McRight (Miss Kona Coffee), Second Runner up Jacelyn Ho, (Miss Honolulu), Third Runner up Darja Bassut (Miss Aloha Latina) and Fourth Runner up Mahinalani Cavalieri (Miss ‘Aiea).

Cheyney-Kāne performed a hula while singing the vocals to “Aloha wau iā‘oe” during the talent portion of the competition.



She moves on to represent Hawai’i at The Miss America 2024 competition.

Miss Hawai‘i Organization (MHO) provides an opportunity for Hawai’i’s women to meet peers with similar goals and ambitions. The competition is designed to improve career choices and personal goals. The contestants receive guidance on public speaking, community service initiatives, personal appearance, physical fitness and business.

Nuʻuanu teen crowned Miss Hawaiʻi Teen 2024

Miss Hawaii’s Teen 2024

Nicole Taylor McClain was crowned Miss Hawai‘i’s Teen 2024 at the ‘Alohilani Resort on Saturday evening.

McClain was among 11 delegates from across the state competing for the title.

The scholarship pageant featured five phases, including a private interview with the judges panel, onstage conversation, performing arts talent, evening gown, and health and fitness.

Other awards were issued to: First Runner up Lehani Coloma (Hawai‘i Island Teen), Second Runner up Jana Tana (Latina Hawai‘i’s Teen), Third Runner up Kalani Beals (Miss Pearl City’s Teen) and Fourth Runner up Maya Rose DeAngelo (Miss Honolulu’s Teen).

McClain’s talent portion of the competition featured her rendition of Defying Gravity from the famed musical Wicked.