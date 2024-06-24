Lifeguard fatally injured in shark attack off of Mokuʻauia on Oʻahu’s North Shore

A surfer was fatally injured in a shark attack off of Mokuʻauia islet on the North Shore of Oʻahu Sunday afternoon. Authorities have since identified the victim as Tamayo Perry, 49, a longtime lifeguard with the City and County of Honolulu Ocean Safety division.

The incident was reported just before 1 p.m. on June 23.

The 911 caller told dispatchers the man’s body “appeared to have suffered more than one shark bite,” according to Shayne Enright, spokesperson with the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.

Lifeguards brought the man’s body to shore via jet ski. Onshore, EMS paramedics assisted with the death pronouncement, according to department officials.

Crews from the Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, the Honolulu Police Department and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services division responded to the area of Mālaekahana Beach lake.

Department officials say Perry began his career with Ocean Safety in July 2016 and was a north shore lifeguard.

He was also an accomplished surfer, having won the Pipe Masters Trials in 1999.

According to his IDMB biography, Perry had acted in several movies and TV shows, with roles in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), Blue Crush (2002), Hawaii Five-0 (2010) and The Big Bounce (2004).

Ocean Safety crew posted shark warning signs in the area.

At this time the family has asked for privacy.