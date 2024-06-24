Maui Surf Forecast for June 25, 2024

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 4-6 4-6 4-6 4-6

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.8 feet 05:10 PM HST. Low 0.8 feet 12:12 AM HST. High 1.1 feet 03:48 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.2 feet 10:05 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 05:49 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east-facing shores will remain rough and choppy through Tuesday, followed by a gradual downtrend during mid- week as trades ease. Surf along south facing shores will be near or slightly below seasonal norms through Tuesday night as a small, medium- period, south swell continues to move through. This swell will fade Tuesday night. Additional small, medium- to long- period south swells will return Wednesday night through the remainder of the forecast period. A small, medium- period, northwest swell will bring a tiny boost to north shore surf tonight through mid-week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.