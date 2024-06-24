Maui News

Two join ranks of Maui Ocean Safety following 12 weeks of recruit training

June 24, 2024, 5:35 AM HST
* Updated June 24, 5:36 AM
The County of Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety added two new Ocean Safety officers to their force after the graduation of Recruit Class 7.

Chad Adolpho and Carlos Oyola completed the 12-week long training program that covered not only an extensive variety of ocean rescue skills, but Emergency Medical Responder and CPR skills, ATV/UTV and RWC operation, communication protocols and took place at locations throughout the island.

Adolpho was given awards for the Best Overall Recruit, and the “Surf 50” award, created in memory of fallen Ocean Safety Officer Randy Hillen.

The two joined the ranks of the Ocean Safety Officers on the beaches of Maui over the weekend.

File photo by Wendy Osher
