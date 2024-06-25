Hawaiʻi Island police investigate suspected shark bite at Anaeho‘omalu Bay

ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay (Dec. 13, 2022) File PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi.

Hawai‘i Island police launched a public accident investigation on Monday afternoon, June 24, 2024, in connection with a possible shark attack at Anaeho‘omalu Bay in Waikoloa.



Around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, a 20-year old man visiting from Romania was swimming about 15-20 feet offshore when he suddenly felt pain to his right foot and discovered he had lacerations to the top and bottom of his foot, which was bleeding profusely, according to police. The victim and two others near him in the water did not see any shark but medical personnel on scene related that the injuries were consistent with a shark bite.



Hawai‘i Fire Department medics transported the man to the Queen’s North Hawaiʻi Community Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say there are no plans to close Anaeho‘omalu Bay at this time.

The report comes just a day after the fatal shark attack on Oʻahu’s north shore that claimed the life of Tamayo Perry, 49, a longtime lifeguard and surfer.