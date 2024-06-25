MACC to feature ‘Ua Pau,’ finale of Hawaiian drama trilogy by playwright Alani Apio

Caroline Corley, Maile Kapuaala and Charles Kupahu Timtim. PC: Kumu Kahua Theatre

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center (MACC) is set to present the Kumu Kahua Theatre (KKT) production of Alani Apio’s drama, “Ua Pau.” Performance are in the MACC’s McCoy Studio Theater at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 27 and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 28.

In Ua Pau — the conclusion of “The Kāmau Trilogy” by Alani Apio — past and present collide as Stevie returns home from college and uncovers hidden truths about her family. Devastated, she begins to experience and unravel the inter-generational trauma that haunts them all. Her struggle to release old ghosts and claim her place — and her kuleana — will determine whether she and her ʻohana survive intact, or at all.

Alani Apio is a noted Hawaiian playwright, sculptor and actor. His plays “Kāmau” and its sequels “Kāmau A’e” and “Ua Pau” tackle complex issues related to Hawaiian identity and family relationships.

Apio grew up in Pu‘uloa – also known as ‘Ewa Beach – in a family of fishermen. He graduated from Kamehameha Schools and the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa, with a degree in drama and theatre. He currently resides in Kailua. He’s a founding and current board member of Hui Aloha (huialoha.org), an organization dedicated to bringing houseless and housed people together to create solutions to homelessness. He also works as a community consultant for companies on sustainability projects and projects that have potential Native Hawaiian burial issues.

The play has been directed by KKT Artistic Director Harry Wong III.

Based in Honolulu, Kumu Kahua Theatre’s mission is to present plays about life in Hawai‘i, by Hawai‘i playwrights, for Hawai‘i’s people. Under Managing Director Donna Blanchard and Artistic Director Harry Wong III, Kumu Kahua Theatre is the only theatre solely devoted to theatre specific of place in the islands. Kumu Kahua has been staging Hawai‘i- themed projects by island writers since the 1970s, at the outset of the Hawaiian cultural renaissance and Maui Arts & Cultural Center has become the presenter of Kumu Kahua on Maui.

Tickets are $30, plus applicable fees. MACC members receive a ten percent discount. Tickets are available online only at MauiArts.org. Due to some of the play’s content, it is not suitable for all ages.