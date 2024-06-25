A standing-room-only crowd awaits the beginning of a Maui Planning Commission meeting this morning at the Kalana O Maui Building in Wailuku. One hundred thirteen people had signed up to testify for as much as three minutes each on Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed bill to phase-out transient vacation rentals in apartment-zoned districts. PC: Brian Perry

A standing-room-only crowd filled the Maui County Council chambers this morning to hear the start of debate over Mayor Richard Bissen’s proposed phase-out of approximately 7,000 transient vacation rental units in apartment-zoned districts.

After opening statements and presentations, a representative of the Maui Fire Department said the room was over-capacity, and he asked people who were standing in walkways and exits to leave the room. Outside, on the Kalana O Maui Building’s front yard, chairs and a large-screen TV had been set up for people to watch the proceedings of the Maui Planning Commission.

The commission, along with the Molokaʻi and Lānaʻi planning commission, are set to review Mayor Bissen’s bill, which is aimed at opening long-term residential housing in apartment-zoned districts.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Shortly before the 9 a.m. start of the meeting, 113 people had signed up to testify in person. Each person will be allowed three minutes to testify. The first testifier was set to begin shortly before 10:30 a.m.

Member of the Lahaina Strong community movement await entrance into the Kalana O Maui Building Tuesday morning. PC: Brian Perry

Commission Chair Kimberly Thayer said a little more than 150 people had signed up to testify as of shortly before 10:30 a.m. She said that if every person uses his or her full three minutes, then the commission is facing between seven and eight hours of testimony.

She asked people who complete their testimony to filter out of the room to make way for other people waiting downstairs and elsewhere. She also asked people to respectful and not applaud and call out during a person’s testimony.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We have a big day ahead, and emotions are running high,” Thayer said. “We are all in a canoe together. We all have to find a way to paddle forward together.”

People await their turn to enter the Kalana O Maui Building on Tuesday morning. Those first in line said they arrived at 6:45 a.m. for a Maui Planning Commission meeting set to begin at 9 a.m. PC: Brian Perry