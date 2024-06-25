The Kanikapila Project delivers hundreds of ʻukulele to people impacted by Lahaina fire

Maui fire survivors receive their new ukuleles from The Kanikapila Project thanks to funding by the Rotary D5000 Foundation Fire Relief effort. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Since October 2023, The Kanikapila Project — a post-fire program on Maui — has lifted up people of all ages who are impacted by the tragic Lahaina wildfire using the healing power of music. So far, the project has gifted music lessons and over 400 ʻukulele.

The Kanikapila Project offers volunteer-led music lessons as a healing outlet for trauma survivors at the Royal Lahaina Hotel, which donated space for the project. Lead teacher Jason Jerome, who lost his business, Lahaina Music, in the fires, has been instrumental in the project’s success, said Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset in their announcement.

A reception at Hale Pāʻina on the Lahainaluna High School campus this April recognized the Project and its founder, David Blake, as Rotary International Present Gordon McInally presented a check to contribute to the efforts.

The Kanikapila Project Founder and President David Blake (right) offers thanks for the funding contribution from Rotary International President Gordon McInally (left) on Monday, April 15, 2024. PC: Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset

Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset announced that a proposal supported by the Rotary D5000 Foundation Fires Relief effort spurred the purchase of 75 more ukulele and an honorarium for teachers who commit to teaching three times per week.

“This generous contribution has brought the gift of music and healing to those in need,” said the club.