Wednesday Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting to be held in Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium, June 26

June 25, 2024, 9:00 AM HST
Residents are invited to attend Mayor Richard Bissen’s Weekly Disaster Recovery Community Update Meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, in the Lahaina Civic Center gymnasium.

The meeting will include a US Army Corps of Engineers update on debris removal, information on the Department of Health’s new environmental monitoring portal, and presentations by the Maui Emergency Management Agency, Maui Fire Department, Maui Police Department and County Department of Public Works.

The meeting will be livestreamed on the County of Maui’s Facebook page; no account is needed to view. The meeting also can be viewed on Akakū Channel 53.

Impacted residents and homeowners are encouraged to sign up for email and text notifications at https://www.mauirecovers.org.

