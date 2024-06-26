2nd annual Trucker Dukes Memorial Dive collects invasive fish species and raises funds for cancer families























This past weekend, FreediveSafe! Hawai‘i played a pivotal role in preparing participants for the 2nd annual Trucker Dukes Memorial Dive, an event aimed at both supporting families battling cancer and combating invasive fish species in Hawaiʻi’s waters.

The Trucker Dukes Memorial Dive, organized by UVSC (Us Versus Cancer), combined a keiki spearfishing tournament and invasive species roundup with community fundraising to support UVSC’s mission to support families facing cancer-related challenges.

FreediveSafe! Hawai‘i facilitated Saturday’s pre-event safety training at Big Brothers Big Sisters in Wailuku, which featured their newly launched Spearfishing Safety Awareness Program, incorporating educational presentations and insights from industry professionals like USA Spearfishing Champion and SITKA Ambassador, Justin Lee.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Trucker Dukes Memorial Dive holds a personal significance for FreediveSafe! Hawai‘i President Justin Lee, who battled the same form of stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer as Trucker Dukes during infancy.

The dive focused its efforts on removing roi fish from Hawaiian reefs. Roi, originally introduced from French Polynesia in the 1950s, have unfortunately become a significant threat to local marine ecosystems.

All of the funds raised during the event went directly to UVSC’s mission of supporting families fighting cancer with their cancer-related medical costs and essential needs.