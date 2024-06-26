Fast Freddy headlines Kīhei 4th Friday town party, June 28

Kīhei 4th Friday June 2024. PC: K4F Town Party

This month’s Kīhei 4th Friday town party will take place at Azeka Shopping Center Mauka on June 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

The free celebration features live music by Eluakane and Fast Freddy & The Blue Lava Blues Band, plus a ribbon dance by Kalimaya’s Exergy 35 Edutainment Productions and Missy Aguilar in the food court. The family-friendly event is full of a variety of food booths and trucks, art, crafts and local shopping.

Maui’s Classic and Collector’s Cars will be on display near the Keiki Zone. This month features a huge Keiki Zone with mermaid photos, gigantic yards games, rope bubbles, cace painting, Hui No’eau arts and crafts and a racing car track.

The Azeka Shopping Center Mauka is located at 1279-1280 S. Kīhei Rd. Free parking is located less than one block away at Azeka Makai, Kīhei Plaza.

Main stage entertainment schedule:

6 to 6:10 p.m. – Intro – MC Kathy Collins

– Intro – MC Kathy Collins 6:10 to 7:20 p.m. – Eluakane

7:20 to 7:35 p.m. – Kalimaya’s Exergy 35 Ribbon Dance

7:35 to 7:45 p.m. – Lucky Number Drawing

– Lucky Number Drawing 7:45 to 7:55 p.m. – Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

– Announcements – MC Kathy Collins 7:55 to 8:55 p.m. – Fast Freddy & The Blue Lava Blues Band

8:55 to 9 p.m. – Closing Announcements – MC Kathy Collins

Food court entertainment schedule:

6:15 to 8:45 p.m. – Missy Aguilar

Activities for Keiki and Teens: FREE Face Painting, 4 Kids Quick Science, Huge Yard Games, Tale Magic, Hula Hoops, Rope Bubbles and a Mermaid Photo Booth.

K4F Food Court: Come enjoy a large food court area with many local taste treats!

Food Booths and Food Trucks include: Molokai Hot Bread, Holo Holo Garlic Noodles, Like Poke, Fiyah Foods, Thai Esan Maui, Maui Cookie Lab, Taco 8th Wonder, Mema’s Baklava, Wai Lemi, Only Ono BBQ, Unreal Bobba, Voyage, and Yellowbelly.

K4F Retail: Alpha Maui, Aimee V Designs, Bee Nourished, Boobie Shack, Babelynn Basey, Eunique Earrings, Fruit n Flowers, Gracie’s Goodies, Glow Goddess, Hanakini Swim, Hawaii Fudge, Healing Hands, Hawaii State FCU, Happy Galo, Hawaii Fudge, Hanakini Swim, Honi Designs, Holly Warrington Photography, Hous of Raven, Hula Cookies and Ice Cream, Hui No’eau, Island Virtual, Jessie Tepora Art, Kekai Maile, Lazy Boy Prints, Linx Hawaii, Lorayne Designs, Maui BBQ, Maui VR, Manao Radio, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Maui Shellery, Maui Veterans, Meahanalima, Mishni Bikini, Mystic of the Rainbow, Navea Maui, Objects of Desire Gifts, T’s Jewelry, The Clay Boutique, Twisted Tailsman, Tropic Trade, Trende Boutique, Unusual Design, Upcountry Aloha, and Wilikina Creations.

Eateries Mauka and Makai: Coconuts Fish Café, Diamonds Ice Bar & Grill, Ekolu Kitchen 1279, Fork & Salad, HomeMaid Café, Izakaya Genbe, Java Café, Le Bazaar, Maui Pie, Miso Phat Sushi, Nalu’s South Shore Grill, Noodles & Rice by Nutcharee, Nutcharee’s Authentic Thai Food, Panda Express, Peace Love Shave Ice, Peggy Sue’s, Roasted Chiles and Wow Wow Lemonade.

Other Azeka Shopping Center merchants: AA Oceanfront Rentals, Ace Hardware, Bank of Hawaii, BEK, Inc., Boost Mobile, DK Barber, Hawaiian Cruisers, Hele Gas Station/Mini Mart, Ikaika Construction, Jonathan Thomas DDS, Kaiser Permanente, Kihei Community Association, Kihei Wailea Flowers by Cora, Maui Mojo Wellness,Maui Pediatric Dentistry, Maui Powerhouse Gym, Maui Toy Chest, Maui VR, Next Level Marble & Granite Ocean Nail Spa, O’Reilly Automotive, ProArts Playhouse, Skyridge Lending, Snorkel Bob’s, Stellamation, Susu’s Studio & Design, Territorial Savings Bank, U.S. Post Office, and Zen Tattoo & Art Gallery.

Volunteers and special donations: Kīhei Charter School.

Kīhei 4th Fridays consistently looks for volunteers. For those interested in volunteering for the monthly events, contact the Kīhei 4th Fridays Facebook page.