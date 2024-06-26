Individual paddler registration opens for 15th annual Paddle for Life

Pacific Cancer Foundation prepares to host the 15th annual Paddle for Life paddle and fundraiser event, scheduled for Oct. 12 through Oct. 13, 2024. PC: Pacific Cancer Foundation

The Pacific Cancer Foundation has opened registration for individual paddlers in the upcoming 15th annual Paddle for Life, taking place Oct. 12-13, 2024.

A 36-mile round trip, voyagers will twice cross the ‘Au’au channel from Lahaina to Mānele Bay, Lānaʻi, camping overnight along with 25 canoes and more than 450 cancer survivors and supporters.

The event serves as both a paddle and a fundraiser for the Pacific Cancer Foundation, which supports cancer patients and their families across Maui, Lānaʻi, and Moloka’i.

“Whether you are a new voyager, have paddled with us throughout the years, or you’re one of the original OG’s, let’s all come together to honor our cancer survivors and our hero, Uncle Kimokeo, as he leads the voyage with us one last time for our 15th Annual Paddle for Life,” stated Pacific Cancer Foundation in its newsletter.

Individual paddlers

Each individual paddler reserves their spot with a $50 contribution and commits to raising a minimum of $250.

To sign up as an individual paddlers, fill out the registration form and select “Join a Team” to find your team’s name. For those without a team yet, select “Team PCF.”

After registering, paddlers are responsible for proper safety protocols and preparing for the event.

Pacific Cancer Foundation will keep all team captains up to date on information in preparation for the event. Reach out to team captains to ask questions.

More information can be found on the Paddle for Life website at www.paddleforlifemaui.org.