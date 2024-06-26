Maui student awarded Congressional Gold Medal

Bobby Goldyn with Hawaiʻi Senators Brian Schatz, Mazie Hirono and Rep. Jill Tokuda.

Seabury Hall student Bobby Goldyn of Makawao, was the only student from Maui to win a gold medal in this year’s Congressional Gold Medal Awards.

The medal is awarded to high school students who achieve certain benchmarks in volunteerism, character development and fitness. As the pinnacle award of the program, Gold medalists have committed themselves to at least two years to goal-setting and community involvement. To earn the award, a participant must log a minimum of 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness, and a five-day, four-night expedition or exploration.

Each year, recipients of The Congressional Award Gold Medal – the US Congress’ highest honor for youth – are celebrated at an annual event in the nation’s capital. Members of Congress, public and private partners, and industry and civic leaders recognize Gold Medalists in front of their families and peers in a multi-day recognition event.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The ceremony took place in Washington DC where Senators Brian Schatz and Mazie Horono along with Rep. Jill Tokuda all took time to meet Goldyn in their offices.