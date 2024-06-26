Maui Surf Forecast for June 27, 2024

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.5 feet 06:27 PM HST. Low 0.6 feet 01:43 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.1 feet 06:31 AM HST. Low 0.5 feet 11:42 AM HST. Sunrise 5:47 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along east-facing shores will gradually ease over the next few days, but will pick back up on Monday as winds both local and upstream re-intensify. A small, medium- to long-period south swell will fill in tonight, peak Thursday night, then gradually ease into the weekend. Near to below average surf along south facing shores is expected into the coming week as well. A small, medium period, northwest swell is expected to fill in tonight and peak Thursday night. This will provide a small bump along north facing shores that will persist through Friday then virtually disappear over the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.