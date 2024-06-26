MEO Lāna‘i Shopping Shuttle to make stop at FHB Kahului Branch

Kahu Kalani Wong blesses the new First Hawaiian Bank ATM at Lāna‘i Federal Credit Union on June 12. First Hawaiian Bank Senior Vice President and Region Manager Lisa Tomihama (left) and Lanai Federal Credit Union CEO and Manager Charity Figuerres joined the blessing ceremony.

Maui Economic Opportunity will be assisting Lāna‘i residents who are customers of First Hawaiian Bank by adding a stop at the bank’s Kahului Branch to the weekly Lāna‘i Shopping Shuttle to Maui. The bank will be closing its Lāna‘i Branch at 644 Lāna‘i Ave. on Friday, June 28, and the shopping shuttle is one of the options offered for banking customers on the island.

“We are pleased to expand our service to include a stop at First Hawaiian Bank’s Kahului Branch, ensuring uninterrupted access for Lāna‘i residents seeking consistent banking services beyond mobile and digital options,” said MEO Chief Executive Officer Debbie Cabebe.

Every Tuesday, MEO coordinates the Shopping Shuttle for 10 kupuna and other Lāna‘i residents. MEO Lāna‘i transports residents to Manele Small Boat Harbor for an 8:30 a.m. departure to Ma‘alaea Small Boat Harbor on the Expeditions Ferry. MEO Maui buses pick up Lāna‘i residents at 9:15 a.m. and take them to Walmart, Costco, The Maui Mall, Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center and other destinations.

First Hawaiian Bank Kahului Branch, 20 W. Ka‘ahumanu Ave., has been a shopping shuttle stop since April 16. The group returns to Mā‘alaea harbor at 2:45 p.m. for a 3:30 p.m. ferry departure. MEO Lāna‘i picks up residents at Mānele harbor and transports them home. To make reservations, call 808-553-3216. Ridership is based on a first-come, first-served basis.

An Maui Economic Opportunity bus prepares to leave Māʻalaea Small Boat Harbor after picking up Lāna‘i Shopping Shuttle participants, who rode to Maui on the Expeditions ferry, on Tuesday.

The shuttle is funded by the County of Maui.

“First Hawaiian Bank appreciates the opportunity to partner with MEO to provide Kahului branch access to our Lāna‘i customers who appreciate in branch support. This solution gives our Lāna‘i kupuna a convenient opportunity to visit our Kahului branch during routine shopping visits on Maui,” said First Hawaiian Bank Senior Vice President Lisa Tomihama.

As an additional banking option, an ATM machine was installed at Lāna‘i Federal Credit Union, 816 Ilima Ave., for no fee cash withdrawals 24/7. First Hawaiian Bank staff also are working with customers, especially kupuna, on online banking options.