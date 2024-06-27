AAA Hawaiʻi: Gas prices move down slightly before start of holiday travel 

Hawaiʻi gas prices moved down slightly in most areas as Independence Day travelers get ready for their holiday getaways, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. The statewide average price for regular unleaded is $4.71, which is one cent lower than last week. The national average gas price is $3.50, which is five cents higher than last week.

In Kahului, the average price of $4.75 is the same as last week and six cents lower than a year ago.

Līhuʻe’s average price for regular is $5.25, which is one cent higher than last week and three cents higher than a year ago.

In Honolulu, today’s average price for regular unleaded is $4.57, two cents lower than last week and four cents lower than last year.

The Hilo average gas price is $4.85, which is one cent lower than last week and nine cents higher than a year ago.

“AAA Hawaii is projecting that 10.8 million Pacific State residents will take Independence Day trips starting this weekend, which is a new record for the region,” said Liane Sumida, AAA Hawaiʻi general manager. “For those who will drive on their holiday trips, AAA recommends using a free online tool such as the AAA Mobile app to find the least expensive gas stations along the way.”

Prices as of 9 a.m., June 27:

