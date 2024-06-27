DCCA to host weekend mortgage assistance event for homeowners, businesses impacted by wildfires

Monarchy Ballroom. PC: Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa.

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions is hosting a mortgage assistance event to provide support for homeowners and business owners who have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The event will be on Friday, June 28 and Saturday, June 29 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa (200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lahaina, Hawaiʻi 96761) in the Monarchy Ballrooms 1 and 2.

The purpose of the mortgage assistance event is to provide an opportunity for borrowers to receive in-person assistance and discuss all available options with their financial institutions or mortgage servicers. Community and federal housing counselors and organizations will also be accessible to provide further guidance on options for homeowners.

Maui mortgage assistance event flyer. PC: DCCA Hawaiʻi

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“The face-to-face interaction with our banks and servicers has proved to be invaluable this past year as we work towards recovery and we want to continue to offer that level of support to our community,” said Hawaiʻi Banking Commissioner Iris Ikeda.

Participants at the upcoming mortgage assistance event include:

American Savings Bank

Central Pacific Bank

Chase

Bank of Hawai‘i

First Hawaiian Bank

Fannie Mae

Federal Housing Administration

Finance Factors

Freddie Mac

Freedom Mortgage

Hale Mahaolu

HomeStreet Bank

Mr. Cooper

Newrez

Penny Mac

Shellpoint

Territorial Savings Bank

Wells Fargo

US Department of Housing and Urban Development

US Small Business Administration

Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions

For additional information, visit cca.hawaii.gov/dfi/mauirelief.