Hawaii State FCU financial education webinars available through September

Hawaii State Federal Credit Union has released its financial education webinar series schedule from July to September 2024. The webinars are aimed at empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions.

Led by expert financial educators, participants will engage in interactive lessons and learn valuable financial tips. The series covers topics such as financial attitudes and behaviors, mortgages and financial decisions for young adults.

All of the webinars are free and open to the public. To register, visit HawaiiStateFCU.com/events.

Webinar Schedule

Wednesday, July 17

Part 3 of 3 Financial Attitudes and Behaviors: Money and the Generational Differences – 10 to 11 a.m.

This webinar will help participants learn about the six generational groups in the US population and their mentality towards their finances. Gain insight into the various components that may have had an impact on attitudes and behaviors with money.

Strategies to Leverage Your Home Equity – noon to 1 p.m.

Anyone paying high interest credit cards and personal loans, whose HELOC just matured to a high rate, or whose bills exceed their monthly income can benefit from the critical information in this webinar. Learn strategies to consolidate bills using home equity, ensuring a manageable monthly payment.

Wednesday, July 24

Teaching Kids About Money – 8 to 9 a.m

It’s never too early or too late to educate keiki about finances. Join this webinar to learn financial life lessons to share with children, tips for a financially healthy future, and ways to incorporate money lessons into daily life.

Wednesday, Aug. 14

Steps to Financial Freedom – 10 to 11 a.m.

Learn practical steps to create a financial plan, set goals, understand what money personality is, and manage credit effectively for long-term financial success. This webinar is ideal for those seeking to improve budgeting skills and financial habits.

Mortgage Updates – Get the Latest News on Mortgage Forecast and Programs – noon to 1 p.m.

Interested in learning about the current mortgage market and trends? Attend this webinar to get the latest news in the mortgage industry. Learn important strategies on buying an investment property, or first home.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Financial Decisions for Young Adults – 10 to 11 a.m.

Explore post-high school options and financial advice for young adults entering the workforce or pursuing higher education. Discover key insights on decision-making, financing education, and money management. This webinar is perfect for students, parents, and young adults preparing for long term financial independence.

Mortgages for First Time Buyers – noon to 1 p.m.

Attendees will gain valuable insight into the process of home ownership—from mortgage basics, setting a budget, down payments, and more.