Maui’s ʻOhana Assistance Program to launch Monday

Maui County Council Chair Alice L. Lee, who initiated the ʻOhana Assistance Program last year, announced that the program will launch Monday.

Lee said the ʻOhana Assistance Program provides grants of up to $100,000 to help resident property owners build accessory dwellings. The council enacted the program through its passage of both the fiscal year 2024 budget—which provided $2.75 million—and Bill 38, introduced by Lee to establish the program’s standards and criteria. Bill 38, CD1, FD2 (2023) was enacted as Ordinance 5601, which can be found online at tinyurl.com/OhanaAssistance.

“Creating new residential housing is a top priority for the council, especially since the August 2023 wildfires, and the ʻOhana Assistance Program will help meet some of the housing needs of our residents,” said Lee, who holds the council seat for the Wailuku-Waiheʻe-Waikapū residency area. “This first year is considered a pilot program, but based on the hundreds of inquiries we’ve received, it will likely be well funded for years to come.”

Program administration was initially the responsibility of the Department of Housing and Human Concerns, but with a charter amendment approved by voters in 2022, this department will be separated into two separate agencies. Therefore, the newly established Department of Housing will administer the program, Lee said.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

A contract has been executed with Lōkahi Pacific to manage the program on the county’s behalf. Lōkahi Pacific is a nonprofit organization focused on local housing and community development. They expect to have applications available on their website by Monday, Lee said.

“We’re excited about the new housing opportunities these grants will provide, which is consistent with our mission,” said Susie Thieman, Lōkahi Pacific’s executive director. “We are happy to support the county in this effort.”

For more information, visit lokahipacific.org.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD