Meet Hawai‘i unveils enhanced website for meeting planners and business groups

HTA’s revamped Meet Hawai‘i landing page for meeting planners, business groups and conventions. Courtesy: Hawaii Tourism Authority via screenshot

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s (HTA) Meet Hawai‘i has launched a refreshed website experience to support its efforts in attracting meetings, conventions, and business groups to the Hawaiian Islands. With a streamlined design and updated with comprehensive, relevant content and information, the Meet Hawai‘i website offers an intuitive, one-stop destination for meeting planners.

“The meetings, conventions and incentives market is a critical part of sustaining our visitor industry and economy statewide,” said Mufi Hannemann, HTA board chair. “The Meet Hawai‘i team is proactively engaging with meeting planners globally to ensure the pipeline of group business is strong over the next several years. This enhanced website will make it easier for planners to understand what the Hawaiian Islands have to offer for groups to have a successful meeting in our state.”

In 2023, Hawai‘i generated 35 citywide group business bookings, resulting in nearly $660 million in economic impact for the state, reported HTA. The meetings, conventions and incentives market helps stabilize the visitor industry with long-term commitments and bookings far into the future, and is critical to reinvigorating the state’s international source markets.

“Higher-spending business groups and associations are eager to have productive, inspiring meetings and contribute to our communities through corporate social responsibility programs,” said HTA Interim President and CEO Daniel Nāho‘opi‘i. “Having the latest information easily accessible to meeting planners helps attendees give back in many ways, such as replanting our native forests, restoring fishponds, and purchasing Hawai‘i-made goods during their trip.”

Based on customer feedback, the website now includes an interactive map of the Hawaiian Islands, island-specific planning information and a listing of unique venues – including the world-class Hawaiʻi Convention Center. It also highlights ‘voluntourism’ experiences, sustainability programs, and Hawaiian cultural learning and corporate social responsibility opportunities. Featuring timely information and relevant market trends, the new site aims to cater to the evolving needs of the meeting planner audience.

“When planning a business meeting, incentive or convention, there is a lot to take into consideration including event space, lodging, transportation, catering, and so much more,” said Lynn Whitehead, vice president Global MCI sales and marketing of Meet Hawai‘i. “We’ve rejuvenated our website with all the logistical information and assets a meeting planner needs to make the decision to choose the Hawaiian Islands easier than ever before.”

Visitors to the website can also access extensive information about the Hawai‘i Convention Center and reference Meet Hawai‘i’s Meeting Planners Guide that offers directories and resources regarding facilities, accommodations, dining, team-building opportunities, and pre- and post-conference activities across the islands.

Meeting planners and groups can explore the newly designed Meet Hawai‘i website at MeetHawaii.com.