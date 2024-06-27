Memorial Japanese tea ceremony to honor Maui wildfire victims on July 13

Dr. Genshitsu Sen of Kyoto performs a memorial tea ceremony at Rinzai Zen temple in Pāʻia in 2019. PC: Chado Urasenke Maui Kyokai

The Wailuku Hongwanji Mission is hosting a special memorial Japanese tea ceremony to honor wildfire victims. The public event will take place at the Wailuku Hongwanji Mission (1828 East Vineyard St.) on Saturday, July 13 at 9:45 a.m.

Seating is limited but available for up to 300 people, walk-ins permitted. The mission is already expecting an attendance of 75 to 100 people. Primary host Chado Urasenke Maui Kyokai has also received support from its sister organizations on Oʻahu, Kauaʻi and Hawaiʻi Island.

The Kenchashiki, or tea offering ceremony, will be conducted by 15th generation Urasenke Grand Tea Master Dr. Genshitsu Sen, traveling from Kyoto, Japan, in conjunction with the local Chado Urasenke Maui Kyokai.

Urasenke tradition is lauded as the largest school of tea in Japan, and has grown internationally, as Dr. Sen has travelled all over the world promoting the way of tea and the ethos of “Peacefulness through a bowl of tea.”

The memorial event serves as a significant opportunity for the community to come together, reflect, and offer support to those affected by the devastating fires.

“The bulk of damage and loss was in Lahaina, but there were also many people who lost their homes up in Kula. This is a memorial honoring all of the victims across Maui who were affected by the fires,” said Bruce Purvis, a member of Maui Kyokai.