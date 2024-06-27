The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali expands wellness offerings with Aloha Fitness Maui

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa in Kāʻanapali. File Photo Courtesy: Westin Maui Resort & Spa

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali has expanded its commitment to wellness with a new partnership with Aloha Fitness Maui . This collaboration is aimed at enhancing the hotel’s fitness offerings beyond yoga, introducing classes such as Bodyweight Burner, Glutes & Core, Ocean Front Circuits, and a new one-on-one personal training option.

Aloha Fitness Maui, led by expert trainer Beau Bequette, was founded in 2024 with a simple mission: create a non-judgmental and supportive space for people to enjoy and thrive with fitness. The local company offers a unique blend of fitness programs integrated into the stunning backdrop of Maui’s natural environments, focusing on engaging and enjoyable workouts. This partnership will enable Westin Maui guests to achieve their fitness goals in a picturesque setting, making their wellness journey both effective and memorable, according to an announcement.

“We are excited to partner with Aloha Fitness Maui to offer our guests even more diverse and dynamic wellness options,” said Jared Kahaialii, assistant director of spa at the Westin Maui. “Wellness is a cornerstone of the guest experience here, and Beau and his team bring an exceptional level of expertise and enthusiasm that perfectly complements our existing programs.”

The resort will continue to offer complimentary yoga classes in the Mind & Body studio, providing a complement to Aloha Fitness’s offerings by allowing guests to focus on recovery and mindfulness. Additionally, guests can still take advantage of the RunWestin program, which provides a locally-guided, scenic running route through the Kā‘anapali area.

For more information about Aloha Fitness Maui offerings at Westin Maui, visit www.alohafitnessmaui.com .