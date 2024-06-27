UH summer program gives Native Hawaiian youth a feel for college

Students created their waʻa (canoe) using a 3D modeling program and 3D printer. PC: UH Mānoa

This week, dozens of Native Hawaiian students from around the country are getting a taste of college life at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa through a free residential summer program.

Hosted by Nā Pua Noʻeau, the program immerses students in activities rooted in cultural identity ranging from science, engineering to arts and math. UH Mānoa graduate students guided participants on the design and printing of 3D waʻa or canoes. Nearly 100 Native Hawaiian students from grades six and up attended.

3D canoe model. PC: UH Mānoa

“The list goes on and on as far as providing this nice mix of cultural foundation opportunities mix with Western ike (knowledge) and bringing them to a first-class learning experience here at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa,” said Kinohi Gomes, director of Nā Pua Noʻeau UH Mānoa.

The Nā Pua Noʻeau program hosted two sessions on various locations across campus from June 3 to June 14 and from June 17 to June 28, marking the program’s 35th anniversary.