County announces amended sewer service status for several areas of West Maui

County of Maui sewer service status in Lahaina following August 2023 wildfires, last updated June 26, 2024. Red color indicates sewer service NOT restored – DO NOT Flush Or Use Drains; Green color indicates sewer service restored. PC: Maui Recovers via screenshot (06.28.24)

The County of Maui Department of Environmental Management’s (DEM) Wastewater Reclamation Division today announced its amendments to the sewer service status from “red,” which indicates a property does not currently have active sewer service, to “green,” meaning the sewer service is active for a property, in the following areas:

10 Parcels on Kuhua Street

21 Parcels on Limahana Place

WWRD crews have recently completed sewer line repair work near 530 Lahainaluna Road and will be working on sewer line repairs during the next two weeks in the following areas:

Off Pauoa Street near the driveway of the old Kaunoa Senior Center

Fronting 914 Kuhua St.

“We are working hard to repair our damaged sewer lines so that we are able to activate more sewer service zones, which will allow more of our residents to re-populate their cleared lots,” said DEM Director Shayne Agawa. “We appreciate the patience of our residents.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Some wastewater infrastructure was damaged during the fires, which cut off wastewater service for many properties in fire-impacted areas. To determine if wastewater service is impacted for a home or business, visit mauirecovers.org/wastewater and type the address in the search bar on the County of Maui sewer service status interactive map.

Note that some areas may have changed from “red” to “gray” on this map, meaning the Wastewater Reclamation Divison has identified these areas as not being a sewered parcel. If a property is marked gray, this means owners must connect to the County sewer if planning to rebuild and inhabit the property.

DEM anticipates continuing to amend areas in Lahaina impacted by the August 2023 wildfires in the coming weeks and months. For questions regarding sewer status on a property, call the Wastewater Reclamation Division at 808-270-7417.