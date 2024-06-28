Rep. Tokuda introduces bill in hopes of designating Lahaina, Maui as Hawaiʻiʻs first National Heritage Area

Lahaina historic buildings assessment (9.26.23) PC: DLNR Hawaiʻi

The House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands held a hearing on the Lahaina National Heritage Area Act – introduced by US Rep. Jill Tokuda (HI-02) – which would begin the process of evaluating the Lahaina, Maui for designation as a National Heritage Area.

The Lahaina National Heritage Area Act would direct the National Park Service, in consultation with state and local partners, to study the suitability and feasibility of this designation. These areas are designated by Congress to complement state and local conservation efforts through recognition, federal funding, and technical assistance.

“Lele, or Lahaina, as it has become known, has always been a place of immense historical and cultural importance, serving as the capital of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi and the birthplace and home to many aliʻi. As we look to rebuild, it is about grounding this place in the history and heritage from which it came,” said Rep. Tokuda during her testimony. “Designating Lahaina as a National Heritage Area would complement and sustain community-driven efforts being led by lineal descendants and local leaders to preserve Lele’s rich history, tradition, and culture for future generations.”

Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green also submitted written testimony in support of the bill, along with Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, and Keʻeaumoku Kapu of Nā ʻAikāne o Maui Inc.

Cosponsors of the bill include Rep. Doug LaMalfa (R-CA-01); House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Federal Lands Ranking Member Rep. Joe Neguse (D-CO-02); House Natural Resources Subcommittee on Water, Wildlife and Fisheries Ranking Member Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA-02); Rep. Mark Takano (D-CA-39), Rep. Gregorio Sablan (D-MP-AL), Rep. Ed Case (D-HI-01), and Rep. Amata Radewagen (R-AS-AL).

There are 62 national heritage areas in the United States but none in Hawaiʻi. Kaʻena Point is currently being studied for designation.

The text of the measure can be found here.