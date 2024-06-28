Rotary Fire Relief funds help to create a positive school environment at the temporary Kamehameha III School campus

At the check presentation for the Rotary sponsored Positive School Environment initiative were (L-R): District Governor Mark Merriam, Rotary International President Ian McInally, Teachers Kathleen Royer and Abby Markulis and Assistant Governor Al Weiland.

Educators from King Kamehameha III Elementary School successfully secured support from the Rotary D5000 Maui Wildfires Relief Fund for a project aimed at creating a warm and supportive atmosphere for students and faculty in their temporary school location.

The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset submitted a proposal and $7,450 was awarded for the Positive School Environment project.

With 17 teachers transitioning to new classroom spaces, each educator had the opportunity to submit wish lists for items that would enhance the learning environment for their students. Leftover funds were earmarked for incoming teachers at the start of the next school year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additionally, funds were allocated to provide morning snacks for the 350 students. The Rotary Club of Lahaina Sunset purchased and delivered individually wrapped snacks to the school until the end of the academic year, with plans to continue the program into Fall 2024.

First delivery of snacks for students.

Recognizing the importance of a supportive staff environment, the staff lounge at the temporary school received upgrades to create a more inviting space for its 35 employees.

Items such as a microwave oven, coffee makers, comfortable seating, and kitchen supplies were purchased. The Rotary Club of White Salmon-Bingen contributed to the enhancements by providing a refrigerator/freezer and cabinets for the staff lounge.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“Teaching at the temporary campus of King Kamehameha III Elementary School has been a challenge,” said teacher Stephanie Nunez. “A friendly teacher lounge has allowed the staff to have a comfortable place to eat lunch and spend time with each other. Thank you so much for providing this nurturing environment.”

Rotary representative say the funding support for these projects highlights the spirit of unity among Rotarians as they join forces to assist the Lahaina community in their recovery efforts.

Newly outfitted staff lounge.

Three Rotary clubs in West Maui – Lahaina Sunrise, Lahaina, and Lahaina Sunset – organized a workshop in February with community leaders and residents who participated in collaborative discussions focused on recovery efforts following the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Attendees were asked to select two out of 11 focus areas and work together in small groups to identify and prioritize mid-term (6-12 months) and long-term (12-24 months) projects eligible for funding from the Rotary D5000 Maui Wildfires Relief Fund.