School supplies drive to benefit elementary schools affected by Maui wildfires on July 12

File (2019): Back to School, Maui school supplies drive. PC: County of Maui

The Junior Chamber International (JCI) Maui chapter will host a school supply drive at the Kalana O’ Maui Building (200 S. High St.) in Wailuku on Friday, July 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Drop off donations of school supplies on the lawn outside of the County building. The initiative will support families and schools in Kula and Lahaina as they prepare for the upcoming school year in August.

JCI Maui has partnered with the County of Maui and local businesses and organizations to reach the goal of providing every child with the school supplies they need at the start of the school year. As families continue to adjust to the challenges following the devastating fires on Aug. 8, 2023, this initiative aims to offer significant economic relief and ease the burden on parents affected by the recent tragic wildfires.

“We aim to support the people of Kula and Lahaina by investing in Maui’s future,'” said JCI Maui President Michelle Balala Siores. “As a teacher, I would want every child who comes to my classroom to feel confident that they have all the supplies they need, ensuring they can focus on their education without worry.”

Siores, a second grade teacher at Kahului Elementary School, shared that her school took in displaced students from Lahaina and many community organizations donated supplies throughout the school year. “We encourage everyone to contribute to this school supply drive, as it will directly impact the lives of our keiki and help them start the school year strong. Your support is crucial in helping us reach our goal,” she said.

JCI Maui is also seeking sponsorships. For more information about the school supply drive, how to donate, or volunteer opportunities, please visit jci-maui.org or contact Michelle Siores at jayceesofmaui@gmail.com.