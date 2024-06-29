Maui Business

Castle Hospitality Group promotes Lahaina's Ashley Asuega-Stark to GM of Chase 'N Rainbows

June 29, 2024, 11:00 AM HST
Chase ‘N Rainbows new general manager Ashley Asuega-Stark. PC: Castle Hospitality Group

Castle Hospitality Group has promoted Ashley Asuega-Stark from assistant general manager to general manager of Chase ‘N Rainbows, the company’s West Maui Vacation Rental Division. She is responsible for ensuring the division’s revenue success by managing all operations, including guest and owner service, and collaborating with the accounting and commercial strategy divisions.

“Ashley proved to be a committed and compassionate leader throughout the wildfire disaster,” said Castle Hospitality Group President & CEO Matt Bailey. “We are thrilled to promote a member of our ‘ohana who was born and raised in Lahaina to lead our West Maui operations.”   

Asuega-Stark joined Chase ‘N Rainbows nearly three years ago. Since then, she has taken on more responsibilities and advanced through positions in the reservations and maintenance departments. Prior to joining the company, she held supervisory and management positions with Wailea Beach Marriott Resort and Spa, Four Seasons Resort and Spa, and Nāpili Kai Resort. 

A graduate of Lahainaluna High School, Asuega-Stark currently resides in Waikapū. She is active with Maui Pop Warner, previously holding the positions of president, vice president and treasurer. 

