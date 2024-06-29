Public Utilities Commission conducts public hearing on rate changes for Hawaiʻi Water Service’s Kāʻanapali Division

Maui Now file photo.

The Hawai‘i Public Utilities Commission will hold a public hearing July 8 on the rate application by Hawaiʻi Water Service Company Inc.

Hawaiʻi Water Service seeks a revenue increase of 9.37% or $658,651 for its operations. Hawaiʻi Water proposes to accomplish this increase via, among other things: (1) a modification of the residential consumption charge from a single rate into a tiered system; (2) a 54.2% percent increase in monthly meter charges; (3) a reduction in the non-residential consumption charge by 20.5%; and (4) the addition of a non-residential conservation surcharge.

The application also proposes to implement two tariff riders which would offer a refund of $13.89 per month for 84 months due to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act and a surcharge of $13.06 per month for 30 months to collect deferred COVID-19 expenses.

The proposed applies to resorts and residential developments in its Kāʻanapali territory, consisting of Honua Kai, Honua Kai Golf Estates, Honua Kai Hillside, Honua Kai Vista, Kai Ala, Royal Honua Kai Estates, Lanikeha, The Summit, and The Pinnacle.



















Hawaiʻi Water Service also requests approval for an emergency revenue mechanism balancing account, which the company states would decouple sales from revenue on an interim basis, due to uncertainty around the recovery and reconstruction of Lahaina from the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

All are invited to attend and provide oral comments during the hearing. Written comments are also encouraged and should reference Docket No. 2022-0140. Statements may also be e-mailed to the Public Utilities Commission at puc@hawaii.gov.

The hearing will be staged at Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria (871 Lahainaluna Road) on Monday, July 8 at 6 p.m.