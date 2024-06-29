Volleyball officials ‘desperately’ needed for Maui Interscholastic League

Maui County Volleyball Officials is actively recruiting, as it hopes to keep Maui Interscholastic League (MIL) volleyball around for future generations. PC: MCVO

The nonprofit Maui County Volleyball Officials organization, is actively recruiting for the upcoming High School Volleyball seasons during the 2024-2025 school year. No experience is necessary; training and equipment will be provided. While scheduling is flexible, training will be prioritized for those with a minimum of two days availability per week. Games are Tuesday-Friday evenings and Saturday mornings.

“We have been dealing with a shortage of officials with a couple of officials recently moving off island due to high cost of living, and we have a couple of veteran officials nearing retirement, which makes this recruitment as important as ever,” said Ke’van Dudoit, vice president of Maui County Volleyball Officials. “The league has expanded with the addition of Kūlanihākoʻi bringing the total of girls volleyball teams in the MIL D2 Division to eight with D1 remaining at five total teams. The addition of more teams requires the need for more officials.”

Anyone interested in giving back to the volleyball community, student athletes, and Maui County, as well as earning some extra cash, can contact Ke’van Dudoit at 808-250-5674.