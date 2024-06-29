Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali to host spectacular Fourth of July celebrations

File (2019): A Blue Hawaiian helicopter drops 60,000 fresh orchids onto hundreds of resort guests at the Westin on the Fourth of July. Courtesy photo

The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kā‘anapali have announced a series of events across the property to celebrate the Fourth of July. Highlights include the resort’s annual “flower drop,” where thousands of orchids will be showered onto guests via helicopter, as well as a festival summer BBQ from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The annual “flower drop” will see thousands of fresh orchids released from a Blue Hawaiian helicopter, creating a stunning display over the resort’s aquatic playground, according to an announcement. This unique event has become a beloved tradition for over two decades, creating a unique “flowerworks” effect that celebrates the occasion without the smoke and noise of traditional fireworks. This year, roses will be included in the flower drop and visitors fortunate enough to catch a rose can exchange it for a special prize. In addition, the flowers will be collected and used in a lei-making activity, adding a special touch to the celebration.

The Fourth of July BBQ hosted beachfront at the resort will feature a menu that includes BBQ, shoyu butter corn, watermelon, beef brisket, BBQ pork ribs, hot dogs, Dole Whip, and cotton candy for a sweet finish. A highlight of the event will be Selawe’s wings eating contest.

The celebration will also offer keiki activities such as airbrush tattoos, face painting, balloon art, and more; while the resort will be adorned with pool inflatables and other festive decorations.

For more information, visit https://westinmaui.247activities.com.