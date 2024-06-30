Culinary Institute of the Pacific and Culinary Institute of America team up to transform hospitality training in Hawai‘i

The CIP x CIA Workforce Development Program begins this fall with two cohorts, launching a multi-year collaboration to invest in Hawai‘i’s culinary future. PC: Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance

The Culinary Institute of the Pacific (CIP) at Kapi‘olani Community College unveiled details of a collaboration with the renowned Culinary Institute of America (CIA), the world’s premier culinary college, in a formal press conference co-hosted by the Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance that welcomed CIA leadership to the Diamond Head campus. The two institutions, who share a commitment to advancing culinary education in the Pacific, announced the launch of their joint workforce and professional development program earlier this year.

“This initiative marks a pivotal moment in creating a world-class culinary institute in Hawai‘i,” said chef Roy Yamaguchi, director of the Culinary Institute of the Pacific. “We are excited to collaborate with CIA to create a workforce development program that is uniquely rooted in our cuisine and culture, ensuring the talent pipeline in the islands remains robust for years to come.”

The program—designed to elevate the skills of both professional chefs and those aspiring to join the foodservice and hospitality workforce—will offer 5-day culinary intensives that highlight the use of Hawai‘i-sourced ingredients in global cuisines, plant-forward cooking, and contemporary culinary techniques beginning with ʻĀina-based Mediterranean Cooking and Pacific Rim Plant Forward Cooking this fall. Taught by distinguished CIA instructors, participants will receive a certificate of completion from both CIA and CIP, complete with continuing education hours and a digital badge. The CIP plans to offer the CIA-backed curriculum to a total of 24 cohorts over the course of three years.

“Our collaboration with CIP represents a significant investment in Hawai‘i’s culinary future and demonstrates our commitment to building upon the college’s legacy, reputation, and alumni network here in the Pacific,” said Michiel Bakker, CIA president-elect. “We bring a track record of culinary excellence around the world, having established successful culinary institutions in regions that have seen transformative economic growth and community development, using education as a magnet for tourism and hospitality.”

Last year, CIP secured $2 million in funding through DBEDT and the Hawai‘i State Legislature for the collaboration with CIA. State leaders supported a multi-year collaboration with CIA as a means to produce highly skilled chefs and hospitality professionals trained to meet the needs of the tourism industry, enhance overall visitor experience and ultimately drive economic growth and development for the state.

“By investing in their employees’ future, restaurant and hospitality employers can capitalize on this opportunity to retain and train key staff, incentivize employee retention, motivate talent, and provide opportunities for growth and promotion,” said Yamaguchi.

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority announced that they will support the inaugural program offerings by providing full tuition scholarships for 32 industry professionals to participate in the first two cohorts this September. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, demonstrate at least three years of culinary experience in the kitchen of a hotel, resort or restaurant, and be a Hawai‘i State Resident. Applications are open now through Aug. 1 at culinaryinstitute.hawaii.edu for ʻĀina-based Mediterranean Cooking (Sept. 16 through Sept. 20, 2024) or Pacific Rim Plant Forward Cooking (Sept. 23 through Sept. 27, 2024.)

Following the announcement, invited guests enjoyed a private reception featuring renowned chef alumni from both institutions with connections to Hawai‘i. CIA graduates Ki Chung, Bar Maze; Michelle Karr-Ueoka, MW Restaurant; Andrew Le, The Pig and the Lady;Mark Noguchi, The Pili Group; Thomas Wong, CIA Copia; and Roy Yamaguchi, Roy Yamaguchi Group of Restaurants were joined by Kapi‘olani Community College alumni Keaka Lee, Kapa Hale; Robynne Mai‘i, Fête; Jason Peel, Nami Kaze; and Alan Wong, Alan Wong Restaurants to celebrate their culinary education at these leading institutions.

The Hawai‘i Ag & Culinary Alliance looks forward to hosting Global Culinary Finesse, Celebrating the Rise of World-Class Chefs, at Halekulani during the Hawai‘i Food & Wine Festival on Nov. 9. The event features a lineup of culinary luminaries and alumni of CIP and CIA. All proceeds from the event will benefit CIP and support continued collaboration between the two institutions.