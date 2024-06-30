Niu Life Kitchen, South Maui Fish Co., Wailuku Coffee Co. among recipients of Hawai‘i Green Business Program awards

Four Seasons Resort Wailea volunteer event. PC: Hawai‘i Green Business Program

The Hawai‘i Green Business Program (HGBP) recognized its largest-ever cohort of Hawai‘i businesses and events for energy efficiency and sustainable business practices on Friday.

The 2023-24 award cohort included seven businesses of Maui County: Niu Life Kitchen, South Maui Fish Co., Wailuku Coffee Co., Four Season Resort Wailea, Maui Bay Villas, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, Sensei Lānaʻi (A Four Seasons Resort). Recognized as Green Event Awardee was Sentry 2023 Golf Tournament, which took place at Kapalua Plantation Course.

Governor Josh Green, M.D., praised awardees for their demonstrated commitment to conserving energy and water, reducing waste, and protecting Hawai‘i’s environment. “Hawaiʻi will not forfeit its commitment to a more resilient, clean economy,” said Gov. Green. “We must change how we do business. And we must model for others what this change looks like. Devoting our energy (literally) to regeneration and renewal is what nature is inviting us to do.”

The 40 awardees representing five islands were recognized during the annual HGBP awards ceremony in the Governor’s Ceremonial Room in the State Capitol. The ceremony was hosted by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office, the Hawai‘i State Department of Health, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.

Featured highlights

Hilton Grand Vacations Club Maui Bay Villas was celebrated for the following sustainability efforts:

Irrigation water comes from existing on-site natural water well with installed electronic monitoring equipment;

Use of water efficient plumbing fixtures;

Energy Star appliances;

On Demand Hot Water Heaters used for all buildings;

Utility Management System in use for the monitoring of kwh, propane use, water and waste;

Use of Native plant species throughout property

Recycling programs

Community involvement with Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club

Four Seasons Resort Wailea was commended for its sustainability efforts, including:

Refillable “Pathwater” aluminum water bottle program where each guest receives a bottle upon arrival in their room, plus filling stations on every floor;

1.75 gallons per minute (gpm) low-flow shower heads installed across the property;

Water conserving faucets and toilets;

Elimination of single-use plates, cutlery and cups;

In-room large-format, refillable bathroom amenities made of 100% recycled plastics;

Recycling program in place;

Composting program in place for all food outlets;

Lobby Lounge, DUO Steak and Seafood, and Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante are all certified as Ocean Friendly Restaurants by the Surfrider Foundation, recognizing their commitment to making sustainable choices for our ocean;

They provide complimentary reef-friendly (oxybenzone-free and octinoxate-free) sunscreen from Project Reef to all guests

Ongoing partnership with Keālia Ponds and Four Seasons to restore a habitat for endemic Nene geese on a dedicated one-acre plot with native and Polynesian plant restoration

Monthly employee volunteer events

All 2023-24 HGBP awardees

The honorees of this year’s Hawai‘i Green Business Program Awards are:

Green Hotels, Resorts, Venue and Office Awardees:

The Kāhala Hotel & Resort

Hōkūlani Waikīkī, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Hyatt Centric Waikīkī Beach

Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club

Prince Waikīkī

The Cliffs at Princeville

Four Seasons Resort Maui

Maui Bay Villas, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Kings’ Land, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club

Mauna Kea Beach Hotel

Westin Hapuna Beach Resort

Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi

Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort

Hawai‘i Convention Center

Waiʻalae Country Club

Honeywell/Smart Energy

Green Event Awardees:

2023 Hawai‘i Library Association/HASL Conference

2024 Sony Open

Earth Day 2024 Hawai‘i Pacific University

Make a Splash Festival

Sentry 2023 Golf Tournament

Sunshower Weddings & Events

Entry Level Program Awardees: