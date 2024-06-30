Niu Life Kitchen, South Maui Fish Co., Wailuku Coffee Co. among recipients of Hawai‘i Green Business Program awards
The Hawai‘i Green Business Program (HGBP) recognized its largest-ever cohort of Hawai‘i businesses and events for energy efficiency and sustainable business practices on Friday.
The 2023-24 award cohort included seven businesses of Maui County: Niu Life Kitchen, South Maui Fish Co., Wailuku Coffee Co., Four Season Resort Wailea, Maui Bay Villas, Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, Sensei Lānaʻi (A Four Seasons Resort). Recognized as Green Event Awardee was Sentry 2023 Golf Tournament, which took place at Kapalua Plantation Course.
Governor Josh Green, M.D., praised awardees for their demonstrated commitment to conserving energy and water, reducing waste, and protecting Hawai‘i’s environment. “Hawaiʻi will not forfeit its commitment to a more resilient, clean economy,” said Gov. Green. “We must change how we do business. And we must model for others what this change looks like. Devoting our energy (literally) to regeneration and renewal is what nature is inviting us to do.”
The 40 awardees representing five islands were recognized during the annual HGBP awards ceremony in the Governor’s Ceremonial Room in the State Capitol. The ceremony was hosted by the Hawai‘i State Energy Office, the Hawai‘i State Department of Health, the Honolulu Board of Water Supply, and the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority.
Featured highlights
Hilton Grand Vacations Club Maui Bay Villas was celebrated for the following sustainability efforts:
- Irrigation water comes from existing on-site natural water well with installed electronic monitoring equipment;
- Use of water efficient plumbing fixtures;
- Energy Star appliances;
- On Demand Hot Water Heaters used for all buildings;
- Utility Management System in use for the monitoring of kwh, propane use, water and waste;
- Use of Native plant species throughout property
- Recycling programs
- Community involvement with Habitat for Humanity, Boys and Girls Club
Four Seasons Resort Wailea was commended for its sustainability efforts, including:
- Refillable “Pathwater” aluminum water bottle program where each guest receives a bottle upon arrival in their room, plus filling stations on every floor;
- 1.75 gallons per minute (gpm) low-flow shower heads installed across the property;
- Water conserving faucets and toilets;
- Elimination of single-use plates, cutlery and cups;
- In-room large-format, refillable bathroom amenities made of 100% recycled plastics;
- Recycling program in place;
- Composting program in place for all food outlets;
- Lobby Lounge, DUO Steak and Seafood, and Ferraro’s Bar e Ristorante are all certified as Ocean Friendly Restaurants by the Surfrider Foundation, recognizing their commitment to making sustainable choices for our ocean;
- They provide complimentary reef-friendly (oxybenzone-free and octinoxate-free) sunscreen from Project Reef to all guests
- Ongoing partnership with Keālia Ponds and Four Seasons to restore a habitat for endemic Nene geese on a dedicated one-acre plot with native and Polynesian plant restoration
- Monthly employee volunteer events
All 2023-24 HGBP awardees
The honorees of this year’s Hawai‘i Green Business Program Awards are:
Green Hotels, Resorts, Venue and Office Awardees:
- The Kāhala Hotel & Resort
- Hōkūlani Waikīkī, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club
- Hyatt Centric Waikīkī Beach
- Marriott’s Ko Olina Beach Club
- Prince Waikīkī
- The Cliffs at Princeville
- Four Seasons Resort Maui
- Maui Bay Villas, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club
- Kings’ Land, a Hilton Grand Vacations Club
- Mauna Kea Beach Hotel
- Westin Hapuna Beach Resort
- Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi
- Sensei Lānaʻi, A Four Seasons Resort
- Hawai‘i Convention Center
- Waiʻalae Country Club
- Honeywell/Smart Energy
Green Event Awardees:
- 2023 Hawai‘i Library Association/HASL Conference
- 2024 Sony Open
- Earth Day 2024 Hawai‘i Pacific University
- Make a Splash Festival
- Sentry 2023 Golf Tournament
- Sunshower Weddings & Events
Entry Level Program Awardees:
- Central Pacific Bank Earth Day
- Banán
- Pō‘ai by Pono Potions
- Drip Studio
- Aloha ‘Āina Juice Cafe
- Collab Cafe
- Fresh Bite
- Kalalea Juice Hale
- Kōloa Pizza Kitchen
- Orly Patisserie
- Niu Life Kitchen (Wailuku)
- South Maui Fish Co. (Kīhei)
- Wailuku Coffee Co. (Wailuku)
- Abundant Life Natural Foods
- Hilo Coffee Mill
- Holo Holo Charters
- Journey to Good Health Cafe
- Koana Coffee