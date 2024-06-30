Whalers Village hosts Summer Vibes Block Party during July

Whalers Village. PC Credit: Whalers Village

Whalers Village is hosting a Summer Vibes Block Party for kamaʻāina and visitors, running from July 1 through July 31.

During the entire months, guests can enjoy live entertainment, free cultural activities, merchant discounts and enter a weekly sweepstakes to win prizes, including products and gift cards from Whalers Village stores and restaurants. Included in the month-long celebration is a Fourth of July summer celebration, featuring festive food, live entertainment and games and activities for keiki and ʻohana.

“As a member of the Lahaina community, Whalers Village and our merchants continue our commitment to the recovery and healing of West Maui following the devastating August 2023 wildfires,” said Heath Mills, general manager. “As we approach one year since the wildfires—we wanted to acknowledge the strength of our island and celebrate the resilience of our Maui community.”

Following the August 2023 Maui wildfires, Whalers Village partnered with its merchants, the State of Hawaiʻi, Maui County, businesses and nonprofit organizations, and served as a venue for relief and recovery efforts. This included a virtual food drive for Maui Food Bank, hosting insurance and banking assistance events for victims of the fires, hosting an event to offer keiki medical resources and family wellness, and weekly visits by The Hawaiʻi State Library System’s Holoholo Bookmobile. Whalers also served as a venue, trying to provide some normalcy and enjoyment for keiki by keeping longstanding community traditions going, including Halloween festivities with Kā‘anapali’s Family Fun Halloween Bash, which drew more than 5,000.

“With Summer Vibes—we want to celebrate our Maui community and merchants with a family-friendly event, and provide mindful travelers to Maui with an opportunity to patronize our restaurants, shops and activities, helping to aid in the much-needed economic recovery of our island.”

Fourth of July summer celebration

Whalers Village is holding a free, family-friendly event to celebrate Independence Day on Thursday, July 4, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be based in the ‘Ohana Courtyard located on the lower level near the children’s play area with additional activations placed throughout the center.

Entertainment: Jazz Maui, Uncle Sam stilt walker, photo booth, hula lessons

Lawn Games: Giant Connect 4, giant Jenga, corn hole, washer toss

Carnival Games: Beanbag knock down, tiki ring toss, aloha basketball free throw, Mad Hatter pong teacups, Queen of Hearts crochet (carnival game players have an opportunity to qualify for prizes)

Keiki Activities: Face painting, flash tattoos, glitter tattoos, photo booth, popcorn machine

Hula Grill: Fronting Hula Grill, where the freshest ingredients from local fisherman and farmers are served daily, keiki can experience a special treat with a lively jumping castle on the beachfront lawn from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Leilani’s on the Beach: In addition to the award-winning Hawai‘i regional cuisine served daily, Leilani’s on the Beach will serving grilled hot dogs and ice cold lemonade. All proceeds will benefit the Legacy of Aloha Foundation, which provides relief to Maui employees of T S Restaurants affected by the West Maui fires. Guests are invited to bring their beach blankets and chairs to the beachfront lawn to enjoy the music of the Leilani’s 5 from noon to 2 p.m.

TeaZenTea: Enjoy a special menu of delicious and colorful Independence Day-themed drinks for 25% from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live performances and free activities

Throughout the entire month of July—there will be live entertainment in the ‘Ohana Courtyard and full-service, oceanfront restaurants. Performers include Maui singers and songwriters such as Akoni, Damien Awai, Joshua Kahula, and Nuff Sedd. In addition, free cultural classes will be offered weekly in the ‘Ohana Courtyard.

Events and Live Entertainment:

Hula Grill: Live music at 5:30 p.m. daily and hula show at 6:30 p.m. daily.

Leilani’s On The Beach: Live music at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

Monkeypod Kitchen by Merriman: Live music at 1 p.m, 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. daily.

Movie Night: Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, 30 minutes after sunset (weather-permitting)

Cultural Classes (‘Ohana Courtyard):

‘Ukulele Basics: Fridays: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Ulana Lau Niu (Coconut Frond Weaving): Fridays, noon to 1 p.m.

Papa Hula (Hula Class): Saturdays, 11 a.m. to noon

Sweepstakes

From July 1 through July 31, shoppers will have a chance to win Summer Vibes Sweepstakes prizes. Participants may enter once each week by visiting the Whalers Village Instagram page, looking for the sweepstakes post, commenting on the post and tagging one friend in the comments. For more information and official rules, visit WhalersVillage.com.

Summer Savings

Shoppers and diners can take advantage of exclusive merchant discounts and promotions. The full list of participating stores and offers can be found on WhalersVillage.com.