56th Annual Makawao Parade winners announced

July 1, 2024, 8:58 AM HST
* Updated July 1, 9:12 AM
  • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza
  • Ed Kanoi & Former Councilman Mike Molina in the 56th Annual Makawao Parade 2024. PC: Rochelle Mendoza
  • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza
  • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza
  • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza

The 56th Annual Makawao Parade in Makawao Town concluded on Saturday, June 29, 2024.  The Makawao Parade has long been a cherished tradition, bringing together residents, businesses and visitors to celebrate the vibrant culture and heritage of Makawao Town.

” It was a beautiful sunny day with parade entries of ‘live’ bands, floats, horses, political, classic cars and so much more,” said event organizers. 

With more than 50 parade participants this year, the 56th Annual Makawao Parade committee reviewed entries and released the list of winners:

  • Best Mounted Rider – Thompson Ranch. 
  • Best Mounted Group – Color Guard DeRego ʻOhana
  • Most Patriotic – Color Guard DeRego ʻOhana. 
  • Most Hawaiian – Miss MAUI. 
  • Best Mounted Keiki – Paressa HORSE Group
  • Best Musical – Master Keiki Hula Kauila Shimabukuro of Hālau Kekuaokalāʻauʻalaʻiliahi.
  • Best Commercial – Alpha Inc. 
  • Best Theme – Maui Classic Cars 
  • Most Unusual – MAUI Shriners. 
    The 2024 Parade Marshal was Eugene DeRogo, a beloved figure in the community, known for his dedication and service. The parade also paid loving tribute to special honoree the late Gladys Baisa, a cherished member of the Makawao community whose legacy continues to inspire.

    This year’s event sponsors were: County of Maui, Maui Office of Economic Development, Pukalani Superette, KAOI, KPOA 93.5 FM, Ground Transport Inc., Maui Soda & Ice Works, Pacific Media Group, Tri Isle Inc., Makawao Public House, ʻOhana Island Grindz, Maui Brewing Co., Goodfellow Bros., Maui Toyota, Maui Oil Company, Polli’s Mexican Restaurant, Makawao Hongwanji, Munekiyo Hiraga, Lehua Builders, and Lōkahi Pacific.

    More information is available at www.makawaoparade.com

    • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza
    • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza
    • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza
    • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza
    • 56th Annual Makawao Parade. PC: (6.29.24) Rochelle Mendoza

