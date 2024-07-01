Council Chair Lee: New fiscal year begins with new housing opportunities

Alongside Maui County Council Chair Alice Lee (right) and Council Budget, Finance and Economic Development Committee Chair Yuki Lei Sugimura, Mayor Richard Bissen signed into law an approximately $1.263 billion Fiscal Year 2025 budget. PC: County of Maui

The new fiscal year begins today, July 1. The Fiscal Year 2025 budget was approved by the Maui County Council in early June, and signed into law by Mayor Richard Bissen. The $1.26 million budget boosts housing for residents, especially those who were displaced after the 2023 August wildfires, supports wildfire recovery and resiliency, bolsters social service programs and delivers core services, according to an earlier announcement.

Last week, the Maui Planning Commission heard from hundreds of testifiers on proposed legislation to phase out more than 7,000 transient vacation rental units in apartment-zoned districts. “We are closely monitoring this issue, as recommendations from the Commission will be referred to the Maui County Council for potential legislative changes,” said Council Chair Alice Lee in a newsletter to constituents.

“I appreciate the boldness and political will behind the mayor’s proposal to increase our residential housing inventory. However, it is our duty to ensure that no harmful economic impacts result from this initiative. I look forward to expert analysis and further deliberations on this topic to properly inform council members and the public,” Chair Lee wrote.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

She also highlighted the allocation of $31 million from the Affordable Housing Fund to the Pulelehua project in West Maui. The project seeks to build 800-1000 affordable, permanent, long-term housing units. “I look forward to the day we cut the ribbons and welcome families to their new homes. Plus, the ‘Ohana Assistance Program, which I championed last year will finally launches today, July 1,” Lee wrote.

“Our housing crisis, exacerbated by the fires, remains a top priority for all elected officials and administrators,” she said, pointing to a report that indicates more than 4,000 residents have already left Maui in search of housing elsewhere. “We must take care of and protect our families,” said Lee.