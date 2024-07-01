Maui Discussion

Hirono, Green to appear in National TV series 'Breaking Bread with Alexander'

July 1, 2024
Season 2 of “Breaking Bread with Alexander” features episodes with Governor Josh Green and US Senator Mazie Hirono. PC: Alexander Heffner

A second season of “Breaking Bread with Alexander” will feature Hawaiʻi Governor Josh Green, M.D., and US Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI).

Host and creator Alexander Helmer delves into conversations with various lawmakers, leveraging food as a starting point for discussion.

“The Doctor Governor” features Gov. Green at the picturesque Kualoa Ranch. The duo embark on a coastal exploration, before settling down to enjoy a meal of tropical fruit and poke.

Dreams of Aloha” presents an intimate dialogue with Sen. Hirono. At her favorite local restaurant, she and Alexander share classic Japanese fare. The episode continues with a visit to her high-school alma mater in downtown Honolulu, offering viewers a glimpse into Hirono’s formative years.

The episodes with Green and Hirono were filmed this past fall.

The season will premiere on Bloomberg Originals on July 4.

In its second season, “Breaking Bread with Alexander” extends its reach to US governors and senators from states including Georgia, Wyoming, Maryland, Alaska, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Massachusetts, Arizona, Kansas and Colorado.

The series was conceived during the pandemic and considers how to solve problems, promoting a better understanding of American democracy, important state and local issues, and federal policymaking.

  • Breaking Bread with Alexander, “The Doctor Governor” with Hawai’i Gov. Josh Green, M.D.. PC: courtesy
  • Breaking Bread with Alexander, “Dreams of Aloha” with US Sen. Mazie Hirono. PC: courtesy
