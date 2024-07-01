Kīhei Charter School extends registration

Staff member Tyler Robles is discussing a mechanical claw robot project with high school students in the engineering fabrication lab at the Kīhei Charter School. Students at the school are taught using custom-designed educational programs and innovative learning environments. The school is proud of its innovative 21st Century tuition free public education. PC: Kīhei Charter School

Kīhei Charter School is extending the registration period for the 2024-2025 school year due to an expansion of the capacity of the school. The first day of school is on Monday, Aug. 5.

“Grades with a limited number of open slots remaining are in high school, grades 9, 10, 11 & 12 and in the first grade,” said Michel Stubbs, Head of School at the Kīhei Charter School. Registration is on a first come first served basis.

Parents interested in applying can go to the Charter School administrative office located at 650 Līpoa Parkway in Kīhei to pick up enrollment application forms. Once completed, the enrollment application forms must be left at the administrative office.

Kīhei Charter School’s mission is to conceptualize, organize, and build innovative learning environments with custom designed educational programs that will prepare students for a satisfying and productive life in the 21st Century, according to school administrators.

The school is a free public school. There is no tuition.

For more information about Kīhei Charter School, visit kiheicharter.org.