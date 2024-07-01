Public input needed on Maui’s list of transportation projects prioritized for funding

Rehabilitation of the Kopiliula Stream Bridge on the Hāna Highway is among the projects included in the Draft Maui TIP 2025-2028. Photo credit: Hawaiʻi DOT, Highways Division.

The Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization has released its draft 2025-2028(+2) Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), with more than 60 fiscally constrained transportation projects that are prioritized for funding. The public is invited to review the list on mauimpo.org and share their feedback online or at upcoming events:

Thursday, July 11, 12 to 1 p.m. — Virtual Community Meeting via Zoom. Register to gain link access via bit.ly/mauimpohelemai.

Tuesday, July 16, 5 to 7 p.m. — Upcountry and North Shore Community Meeting at Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, 91 Pukalani St.

Wednesday, July 17, 5 to 7 p.m. — Central Maui Community Meeting at ‘Īao Theater, 68 N Market St.

Thursday, July 18, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. — South and West Maui Community Meeting at Maui Ocean Center, 192 Mā‘alaea Rd.

All events are free and open to the public, and people from all parts of the island are welcome to attend whichever is most convenient. Please note the first meeting on July 11 is online via Zoom and all others are in person.

On the same website at mauimpo.org, the public is also invited to take a short survey as another opportunity to submit comments. You may also email getinvolved@mauimpo.org. All comments must be submitted before July 31.

The draft TIP includes projects to make Maui more resilient and accessible for all, such as roadway repaving, bridge repairs, safety improvements, traffic signals, new buses, and complete streets projects. It also includes projects identified for 2029-2030, although those years do not yet have dedicated funding. The draft TIP is based on the Hele Mai Maui Long Range Transportation Plan, in coordination with State and County agencies, and input from the community.

After public review, the Maui MPO Technical Advisory Committee and Policy Board will consider approval of the draft TIP then submit it for inclusion in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP). The STIP must be reviewed and approved by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) before Maui can receive federal funds.

Maui MPO is a transportation planning agency for the island of Maui and does not construct projects or implement programs directly. We work with County and State departments to plan for all types of transportation projects on the island. We help collect data and develop transportation plans, ensuring that public feedback is part of the planning process. Maui MPO plays an important role in receiving federal funding for transportation projects and engaging with Maui residents.



Visit mauimpo.org to learn more or email getinvolved@mauimpo.org for inquiries.