Two Maui men arrested on suspicion of night hunting on Thompson Road, which runs through Oprah’s private ranch

Night hunting arrests. Edited. PC: DLNR

Officers from the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) stopped two men after observing them allegedly using a spotlight for hunting purposes on Thompson Road, a public road that runs through private property owned by the Oprah Winfrey Ranch.

This happened near the intersection of Thompson Road and Kamaʻole Road, in the Kula area of Upcountry Maui, just before midnight on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Officials with the state Department of Land and Natural Resources say Luke Allen and Ty Munoz, both 19, of Upcountry Maui were arrested after being stopped. They were taken to the Maui Police station in Wailuku for booking. The case has been referred to the Maui County Prosecutors Office for review and charging.

DOCARE officers report they found a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle in the pair’s truck. Further investigation revealed the men were hunting without valid licenses, had ammunition in the vehicle and were allegedly hunting on private land, at night, without permission. Officers say the rifle Allen had in his possession was unregistered.

Allen was arrested and booked for the following alleged violations of Hawai‘i Revised Statutes and Hawai‘i Administrative Rules:

Place to keep loaded firearm other than pistol

Hunting License Required

Hunting on private lands at night without permission

Place to Keep Ammunition

Artificial Light Prohibited (for hunting with the use of artificial light)

Registration Mandatory (for unregistered .22cal semi-automatic rifle)

Munoz was arrested and booked for the following alleged violations:

Place to keep loaded firearm other than pistol

Hunting License Required

Hunting on private lands at night without permission

Artificial Light Prohibited (for hunting with the use of artificial light)