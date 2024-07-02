DOH affirms contract award for 911 ground ambulance on Kauaʻi and Maui to AMR

Ambulance image

The Hawai‘i State Department of Health, Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch, has awarded the contracts for ground ambulance services on Kauaʻi and Maui to International Life Support, Inc., which is widely recognized as American Medical Response (AMR).

The initial notice of award to AMR was issued on May 23, 2024. Falck Northwest Corporation (Falck), an applicant not selected for the contract, filed notices of protest, also referred to as the Purchasing Agency. On June 21, 2024, Dr. Kenneth Fink, Director of DOH, issued his decision to resolve the protests. The new contracts with AMR will take effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

“Our priority remains ensuring high-quality emergency medical services for the residents and visitors of Kauaʻi and Maui and continuing the current ALS staffing level,” said Fink. “Both bidders submitted excellent proposals with the differentiating factor being primarily price. I am confident that both would provide high-quality emergency medical services.”

Troy Hagen, Chief Commercial Officer of Falck USA issued a statement in response to the decision saying, “We are disappointed that the Department of Health ultimately reversed course after initially selecting Falck to provide enhanced emergency medical services to Maui and Kaua‘i counties. Falck continues to stand ready to serve should the DOH call on us. As a foundation-owned healthcare provider, we would bring a fresh perspective, unmatched financial stability, reliable services developed around global best practices, and a deep commitment to delivering the highest quality care to the communities we serve.”