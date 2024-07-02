Housing advocates urge governor to extend tenant protections as 11th Emergency Proclamation on Wildfires expires

The Maui Tenants and Workers Association held a press conference on Monday, July 1, 2024 urging Gov. Green to extend the Emergency Proclamation, which expires today. PC: Maui Tenants and Workers Association

The Maui Tenants and Workers Association (MTWA), a project of the Hawaiʻi Workers Center, held a press conference urging Gov. Josh Green to extend the Emergency Proclamation on Wildfires for Maui set to expire today.

Monday’s press conference included remarks from Maui County Council Member Gabe Johnson along with tenant members of MTWA sharing their personal stories of going through the eviction process as some landlords have reportedly sought tenants willing to pay higher rents.

“This moratorium is very important; it means to protect our people from greedy capitalists who want to take on this disaster and make money off of it,” said Council Member Johnson. “The moratorium helps protect our kūpuna who are on fixed income. It helps the Hawaiians. Without Hawaiians, there’s no Hawaiʻi. It helps protect our workers. Without any workers how do we move the economic engine.”

The Governor’s 11th Emergency Proclamation on Wildfires — issued May 3 — includes prohibitions against rental price increases and evictions. Landlords have since been required to produce a signed affidavit under penalty of perjury, regarding new tenants or the owner’s intention to sell or renovate. The new rule came after MTWA members called out certain “loopholes” for evicting tenants, despite prohibitions, in a February rally.

Some tenants fear that these protections will be lost with the expiration of the Governor’s 11th Emergency Proclamation.

In addition to extending protections, the group asked the state to crack down on “bogus eviction” notices and evictions that breached the Proclamation.

One of the tenant speakers, Des, who came with her husband, Jeff, said “I do not know of any landlords that have been prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office for wrongfully evicting tenants under the Proclamation.”

Maui tenants with questions regarding their housing situation can contact the Maui Tenants and Workers Association hotline at 808-444-1119 for more information.

While set to expire today, Gov. Green verbally announced on Monday that the Proclamation would be extended.