Maui News

Maui fire crews battling 1 acre brush fire in Olowalu

By Wendy Osher
 July 2, 2024, 11:45 AM HST
Play
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

Olowalu Brushfire. PC: C. Bergson (7.2.24)

Maui fire crews are battling a 1 acre brush fire in Olowalu near 550 Ehehene Street. The fire was called in to 911 dispatch at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Maui fire and police crews are on scene. The Maui Fire Department has deployed the use of the departmentʻs Air-1 helicopter for water drops.

Weather in the area includes winds from the east blowing at approximately 3.5 mph.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Motorists are advised of heavy smoke in the area that could reduce visibility.

As a precaution, the public is advised to avoid the area if possible to allow fire and police crews to work safely.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency advised the public to monitor radio, TV, and mobile devices for official information. Residents should prepare themselves and their families to evacuate if notified by County officials, according to MEMA.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsored Content

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
×

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments