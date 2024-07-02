Maui fire crews battling 1 acre brush fire in Olowalu

Olowalu Brushfire. PC: C. Bergson (7.2.24)

Maui fire crews are battling a 1 acre brush fire in Olowalu near 550 Ehehene Street. The fire was called in to 911 dispatch at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2024.

Maui fire and police crews are on scene. The Maui Fire Department has deployed the use of the departmentʻs Air-1 helicopter for water drops.

Weather in the area includes winds from the east blowing at approximately 3.5 mph.

Motorists are advised of heavy smoke in the area that could reduce visibility.

As a precaution, the public is advised to avoid the area if possible to allow fire and police crews to work safely.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency advised the public to monitor radio, TV, and mobile devices for official information. Residents should prepare themselves and their families to evacuate if notified by County officials, according to MEMA.

*This post will be updated as more information becomes available.