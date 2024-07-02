Maui residents encouraged to participate in Ke Ola Hou Resiliency Center online survey

Maui residents are invited to complete an online survey to help in the development and future programming of Ke Ola Hou Resiliency Center, which will assist the Lahaina community with recovery services in the aftermath of the 2023 fires.

The survey will be available through July 31, 2024, at https://www.mauirecovers.org/lahaina.

A site in West Maui has been identified for Ke Ola Hou Resiliency Center, which the County of Maui and Hawaiʻi State Department of Health have supported. The center will be dedicated to providing comprehensive services to aid in the physical, mental and emotional recovery of individuals and families affected by the fires. Ke Ola Hou, meaning ‘new life,’ symbolizes the center’s mission to help the community rebuild and thrive.

Providers and programs envisioned for the center include behavioral health professionals, culturally specific support services, social services, educational and vocational support, and wellness and recreational services.

Ke Ola Hou’s programming and any future locations will be determined through input from Maui County’s impacted communities. The facility and its operations are guided and supported through donations of time, energy and funding from its growing list of partner agencies, including the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, Alano Club of Lahaina, Kaiser Permanente, Na Mea ‘Ike ‘Ia, Native Hawaiian Education Association, Papa Ola Lokahi, Punawai, Rotary District 5000, and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

For more information, visit https://www.mauirecovers.org/lahaina.