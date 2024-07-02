Utility work to impact traffic on Honoapiʻilani Highway near Ukumehame Beach Park on July 8

To maintain reliable service, Hawaiian Electric crews will be making routine equipment upgrades using bucket trucks along Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 12 and 13 near Ukumehame Beach Park in the West Maui area on Monday, July 8, impacting area traffic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No service interruptions are planned for this work.

For the safety of the public and crews, the work requires the partial closure of the mauka (mountain-side) lane of Honoapi‘ilani Highway between mile markers 12 and 13 after the Ukumehame Beach Park parking lot area with the merging turn lane being used as the alternate lane to travel Lahaina-bound.

Safety signs, arrow boards and traffic cones will mark the work area and guide motorists through the altered lanes. Flagmen will provide onsite traffic control.

Motorists should drive with caution when approaching and passing the work zone as well as plan for anticipated traffic delays in this immediate area.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD