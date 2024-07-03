Gov. Green signs ‘Silver Alert’ notifications into law

State Senator Brandon Elefante, introducer of the bill to establish a Silver Alert Program. PC: Office of the Governor (File: 2023)

Gov. Josh Green, M.D., signed Senate Bill 2305 into law on Monday, establishing a Silver Alert Program within the Department of Law Enforcement. SB 2305 implements a Silver Alert Program to help locate and safeguard missing persons who are 65 years of age or older, cognitively impaired, or developmentally disabled.

“Establishing a Silver Alert Program will provide many benefits to our community and especially for our kūpuna who go missing,” said State Sen. Brandon J.C. Elefante. “I’d like to thank Gov. Green as well as the community for all their hard work and support to get this important measure passed into law.”

More than half of states nationwide have established Silver Alert Programs modeled after the AMBER Alert Program to help identify missing individuals. This law helps to provide immediate information to the public, facilitate a prompt response, and enhance the chances of locating a missing individual.

State Rep. Cory Chun authored SB 2305’s companion bill, House Bill 1774. “I want to thank Gov. Green for signing SB 2305 into law today and prioritizing and protecting kūpuna and our most vulnerable community members,” said Chun.